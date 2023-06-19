HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana has scored a hole-in-one with the Senior LPGA Championship returning back to the Hoosier state this summer. This is the sixth year for the Senior LPGA Championship, with its origins tracing back to French Lick, IN, in 2017. In 2022, the tournament moved to Salina, KS.

This year, Sultan’s Run Golf Club located in Jasper, IN, will host the tournament. According to the LPGA, the total purse for the Championship is $400,000. The first-place prize amounts to $60,000.

Chris Tretter, the Co-Owner and General Manager of Sultan’s Run Golf Club, is the director of the golf tournament. Tretter says he is excited for the tournament to begin, and he is even more elated about the Championship happening at Japser’s golf club. Golfers are already preparing for the tournament by practicing rounds on the course, and, Tretter says, “they’re really good.”

The tournament itself takes place June 26 through July 1 with the championship kicking off on June 29.