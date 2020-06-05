Jasper Strassenfest organizers encourage supporting local organizations

The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has voted for the theme, “Celebrating Jasper’s Commitment to Higher Education,” which commemorates Vincennes University’s 50th Anniversary. (Photo courtesy Jasper Strassenfest)

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT)- While the 2020 Jasper Strassenfest has been cancelled, organizers are still encouraging the public to donate directly to the organizations that run food or game booths at the Strassenfest.

Additionally, organizers are asking people to decorate Jasper and the surrounding areas in “Strassenfest colors” between July 27 and August 2 to celebrate German heritage.

Strassenfest flags, bunting, mugs, and buttons are available for purchase at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, Monday through Friday during “regular business hours.” Program books, however, will not be available. Mugs are available for $30 while buttons cost $1.

Organizers say funds raised by memorabilia sales go directly to funding the next Strassenfest celebration. Planning for Strassenfest 2021 is already underway and is scheduled to run August 5 through August 8. Information on the Strassenfest can be found on event’s Facebook page and website.

BOOTHS Organization Offering How/Where to Send Donations Sister Cities of Jasper

JHS German Exchange We are the only booth with souvenirs, shirts, patches, pins, stickers and general information about the Straßenfest. The proceeds from our booth support the JHS German Exchange Program. This exchange has been ongoing for 35 years and occurs every two years between Jasper and Pfaffenweiler, Germany. Our exchange students man the booth and also participate in the Strassenfest Heritage events and the StrassenVORfest. The showcase at Jasper High School also highlights the 35-year tradition of the German Exchange with Pfaffenweiler/Staufen, Germany. Sister Cities of Jasper

PO Box 95

Jasper, IN 47547

OR

sistercitiesofjasperin@gmail.com Dubois County Humane Society Hand-Twisted Pretzels; Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches https://www.aplos.com/aws/give/TheDuboisCountyHumaneSociety/Donate

OR

PO Box 408

Jasper, IN 47547 Young Life Grilled Corn; Pizza by the Slice; Cinnamon Rolls Dubois County Young Life

PO Box 517

Jasper, IN 47547 Jasper Band Parents Lemonade Shake-Ups Jasper Band Parents

PO Box 948

Jasper IN 47547

OR

https://www.facebook.com/donate/552185482137016/?fundraiser_source=external_url Jasper Kiwanis Club Putt Putt and Baseball Game PO Box 207

Jasper, IN 47547 Patoka Lake Sailing Club Monster Chocolate Chip Cookies “Like and Follow” us on Facebook at Patoka Lake Sailing Club. Victory Assembly of God Krautballs https://victoryjasper.com/give Holy Trinity Catholic School Grilled Turkey Tenders; Saints Chips Donate Online: https://www.holytrinitysaints.com/make-a-donation.html

OR Mail in a donation to:

Holy Trinity Catholic School

Attn: Strassenfest Donation

990 E. Church Ave

Jasper, IN 47546 Trinity United Church of Christ Homemade Cobblers and Ice Cream https://www.trinityjasperucc.org/donate/ St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Fish Sandwiches; Walking Tacos; Rootbeer Floats 556 W. Haysville Rd.

Jasper, IN 47546 Jasper Deutscherverein (German Club) Brats, German Meals, Pastries www.jaspergermanclub.org

OR

PO Box 15

Jasper, IN 47547 – 0015 Jasper K of C Giant Tenderloins; Mozzarella Sticks Attn: Don Dewig/Tenderloin Booth

1261 W Todd Lane

Jasper IN 47546 Dance Central Academy Parent Club Sno Cones and Dippin’ Dots dancecentralpc@gmail.com Celestine Park Philly Cheesesteak, BBQ Ribs; Fajitas; Pulled Pork Celestine Park, Inc.

P.O. Box 211

Celestine, IN 47521 JPG Homeschool Co-Op Paintball Target Game Those interested in supporting, contact Alan Lagree at alan.lagree@gmail.com Purdue Club Dubois County Basketball Game Donations to support the Gus Girssom Memorial Scholarship – awarded to only Dubois Co. graduating seniors attending Purdue University, may be mailed to:

Purdue Alumni Club of Dubois County

c/o Kurt Hedinger

44 Daffodil Court

Jasper, IN 47546 Indiana Southwest Futbol Club Grilled Meat Skewers isfcsoccer.treasurer@gmail.com Navy Club of Dubois Co Ping Pong Toss Game; Cotton Candy Navy Club of Dubois County Ship 90

C/o David Hostetter

Paymaster Ship 90

519 E Burger RD

Jasper IN 47546 Line Masonic Lodge #743 Burgers; Smoked Sausages Line Lodge 743 F&AM

c/o Jackie A. Ash, Treasurer

4685 N Commissioners Dr

Jasper, IN 47546 Dubois County Democrats Ring Toss Game duboisdemocrats@gmail.com

OR

﷟HYPERLINK “https://www.facebook.com/groups/DuboisCountyDemocrats/”https://www.facebook.com/groups/DuboisCountyDemocrats/ Rosenvolk Education Initiative Axe Throw Game Support the Rosenvolk German Medieval Festival, in person, October 16-17-18, 2020. Also, “Like and Follow” Rosenvolk German Medieval Festival on Facebook for updates. Jasper Moose Lodge #1175 Burgers; Pizza Burgers; Hot Dogs 2507 Newton St.

Jasper, IN 47546 Jasper Jaycees, Inc. Beer Garden PO Box 292

Jasper, IN 47547 Redmption Christian Church Phone Charging Stations https://www.redemptionin.com/give

EVENTS Organization Event How/Where to send Donations Jasper Strassenfest Committee Polka and Chicken Dance;

Stein Holding Contest;

Little Miss/Mister, Jr. Miss, Miss Strassenfest Pageants PO Box 307

Jasper, IN 47547-0307 Jasper Rotary Club German Heritage Events

– Shuchplattler Dance

– Das Schokospiel

– Landler Dance PO Box 536



Jasper IN 47547-0536

Dubois Co. Museum Historical Exhibits & German Script Translation Dubois County Museum

2704 North Newton Street

Jasper, Indiana 47546 or www.duboiscountymuseum.org Lions Club of Jasper Children’s Box Parade Jasper Lions Club



P O Box 51



Jasper IN 47546

La Leche League of Dubois Co Baby Photo Contest c/o Karen Fromme

2028 North Shiloh Rd.

Jasper, IN 47546 Jasper Deutscherverein Log Sawing Competition & Sheephead Tournament www.jaspergermanclub.org

OR

PO Box 15

Jasper IN 47547-0015 Dubois Co. Motorcycle Club Chili Cook Off Toys For Tikes

Dubois County Motorcycle Club

543 W 13th St, Ferdinand, IN 47532 St. John Bosco Youth Ministry Wettlauf 5K Bosco youth ministry

PO Box 908

Jasper IN 47547 DC Multisports Bike Ride Visit Dubois County



2704 Newton Street, Jasper, IN 47546 DCMC Motorcycle Show Toys For Tikes

Dubois County Motorcycle Club

543 W 13th St, Ferdinand, IN 47532 DCMC Jeep Show Toys For Tikes

Dubois County Motorcycle Club

543 W 13th St, Ferdinand, IN 47532 DCMC Car Show Toys For Tikes

Dubois County Motorcycle Club

543 W 13th St, Ferdinand, IN 47532 Psi Iota Xi, Zeta Mu chapter Arts Fair; Wine Garden 3275 Dogwood Drive Jasper, IN Jasper High School Dance Co-ed Dodgeball Tourney C/O Jill Wigand

1626 St. James Avenue

Jasper, Indiana

47546 Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association Das Kinderspiel 711 Main Street

Jasper, IN 47546 Actor’s Community Theatre Big Wheel Race P.O. Box 603

Jasper, IN 47547 Optimist Club of Jasper Strassenfest Parade Optimist Club of Jasper

PO Box 435

Jasper, IN 47547-0435 Friends of Cabby O’Neil Gym 3 on 3 basketball tournament Chad Mundy



1324 2nd Street



Jasper In. 47546 List courtesy: Strassenfest

