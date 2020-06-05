Jasper Strassenfest organizers encourage supporting local organizations

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT)- While the 2020 Jasper Strassenfest has been cancelled, organizers are still encouraging the public to donate directly to the organizations that run food or game booths at the Strassenfest.
Additionally, organizers are asking people to decorate Jasper and the surrounding areas in “Strassenfest colors” between July 27 and August 2 to celebrate German heritage.
Strassenfest flags, bunting, mugs, and buttons are available for purchase at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, Monday through Friday during “regular business hours.” Program books, however, will not be available. Mugs are available for $30 while buttons cost $1.
Organizers say funds raised by memorabilia sales go directly to funding the next Strassenfest celebration. Planning for Strassenfest 2021 is already underway and is scheduled to run August 5 through August 8. Information on the Strassenfest can be found on event’s Facebook page and website.
|BOOTHS
|Organization
|Offering
|How/Where to Send Donations
|Sister Cities of Jasper
JHS German Exchange
|We are the only booth with souvenirs, shirts, patches, pins, stickers and general information about the Straßenfest. The proceeds from our booth support the JHS German Exchange Program. This exchange has been ongoing for 35 years and occurs every two years between Jasper and Pfaffenweiler, Germany. Our exchange students man the booth and also participate in the Strassenfest Heritage events and the StrassenVORfest. The showcase at Jasper High School also highlights the 35-year tradition of the German Exchange with Pfaffenweiler/Staufen, Germany.
|Sister Cities of Jasper
PO Box 95
Jasper, IN 47547
OR
sistercitiesofjasperin@gmail.com
|Dubois County Humane Society
|Hand-Twisted Pretzels; Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches
|https://www.aplos.com/aws/give/TheDuboisCountyHumaneSociety/Donate
OR
PO Box 408
Jasper, IN 47547
|Young Life
|Grilled Corn; Pizza by the Slice; Cinnamon Rolls
|Dubois County Young Life
PO Box 517
Jasper, IN 47547
|Jasper Band Parents
|Lemonade Shake-Ups
|Jasper Band Parents
PO Box 948
Jasper IN 47547
OR
https://www.facebook.com/donate/552185482137016/?fundraiser_source=external_url
|Jasper Kiwanis Club
|Putt Putt and Baseball Game
|PO Box 207
Jasper, IN 47547
|Patoka Lake Sailing Club
|Monster Chocolate Chip Cookies
|“Like and Follow” us on Facebook at Patoka Lake Sailing Club.
|Victory Assembly of God
|Krautballs
|https://victoryjasper.com/give
|Holy Trinity Catholic School
|Grilled Turkey Tenders; Saints Chips
|Donate Online: https://www.holytrinitysaints.com/make-a-donation.html
OR Mail in a donation to:
Holy Trinity Catholic School
Attn: Strassenfest Donation
990 E. Church Ave
Jasper, IN 47546
|Trinity United Church of Christ
|Homemade Cobblers and Ice Cream
|https://www.trinityjasperucc.org/donate/
|St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
|Fish Sandwiches; Walking Tacos; Rootbeer Floats
|556 W. Haysville Rd.
Jasper, IN 47546
|Jasper Deutscherverein (German Club)
|Brats, German Meals, Pastries
|www.jaspergermanclub.org
OR
PO Box 15
Jasper, IN 47547 – 0015
|Jasper K of C
|Giant Tenderloins; Mozzarella Sticks
|Attn: Don Dewig/Tenderloin Booth
1261 W Todd Lane
Jasper IN 47546
|Dance Central Academy Parent Club
|Sno Cones and Dippin’ Dots
|dancecentralpc@gmail.com
|Celestine Park
|Philly Cheesesteak, BBQ Ribs; Fajitas; Pulled Pork
|Celestine Park, Inc.
P.O. Box 211
Celestine, IN 47521
|JPG Homeschool Co-Op
|Paintball Target Game
|Those interested in supporting, contact Alan Lagree at alan.lagree@gmail.com
|EVENTS
|Organization
|Event
|How/Where to send Donations
|Jasper Strassenfest Committee
|Polka and Chicken Dance;
Stein Holding Contest;
Little Miss/Mister, Jr. Miss, Miss Strassenfest Pageants
|PO Box 307
Jasper, IN 47547-0307
|Jasper Rotary Club
|German Heritage Events
– Shuchplattler Dance
– Das Schokospiel
– Landler Dance
|PO Box 536
Jasper IN 47547-0536
|Dubois Co. Museum
|Historical Exhibits & German Script Translation
|Dubois County Museum
2704 North Newton Street
Jasper, Indiana 47546 or www.duboiscountymuseum.org
|Lions Club of Jasper
|Children’s Box Parade
|Jasper Lions Club
P O Box 51
Jasper IN 47546
|La Leche League of Dubois Co
|Baby Photo Contest
|c/o Karen Fromme
2028 North Shiloh Rd.
Jasper, IN 47546
|Jasper Deutscherverein
|Log Sawing Competition & Sheephead Tournament
|www.jaspergermanclub.org
OR
PO Box 15
Jasper IN 47547-0015
|Dubois Co. Motorcycle Club
|Chili Cook Off
|Toys For Tikes
Dubois County Motorcycle Club
543 W 13th St, Ferdinand, IN 47532
|St. John Bosco Youth Ministry
|Wettlauf 5K
|Bosco youth ministry
PO Box 908
Jasper IN 47547
|DC Multisports
|Bike Ride
|Visit Dubois County
2704 Newton Street, Jasper, IN 47546
|DCMC
|Motorcycle Show
|Toys For Tikes
Dubois County Motorcycle Club
543 W 13th St, Ferdinand, IN 47532
|DCMC
|Jeep Show
|Toys For Tikes
Dubois County Motorcycle Club
543 W 13th St, Ferdinand, IN 47532
|DCMC
|Car Show
|Toys For Tikes
Dubois County Motorcycle Club
543 W 13th St, Ferdinand, IN 47532
|Psi Iota Xi, Zeta Mu chapter
|Arts Fair; Wine Garden
|3275 Dogwood Drive Jasper, IN
|Jasper High School Dance
|Co-ed Dodgeball Tourney
|C/O Jill Wigand
1626 St. James Avenue
Jasper, Indiana
47546
|Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association
|Das Kinderspiel
|711 Main Street
Jasper, IN 47546
|Actor’s Community Theatre
|Big Wheel Race
|P.O. Box 603
Jasper, IN 47547
|Optimist Club of Jasper
|Strassenfest Parade
|Optimist Club of Jasper
PO Box 435
Jasper, IN 47547-0435
|Friends of Cabby O’Neil Gym
|3 on 3 basketball tournament
|Chad Mundy
1324 2nd Street
Jasper In. 47546
(This story was originally published on June 5, 2020)
