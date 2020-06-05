Jasper Strassenfest organizers encourage supporting local organizations

The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has voted for the theme, “Celebrating Jasper’s Commitment to Higher Education,” which commemorates Vincennes University’s 50th Anniversary. (Photo courtesy Jasper Strassenfest)

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT)- While the 2020 Jasper Strassenfest has been cancelled, organizers are still encouraging the public to donate directly to the organizations that run food or game booths at the Strassenfest.

Additionally, organizers are asking people to decorate Jasper and the surrounding areas in “Strassenfest colors” between July 27 and August 2 to celebrate German heritage.

Strassenfest flags, bunting, mugs, and buttons are available for purchase at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, Monday through Friday during “regular business hours.” Program books, however, will not be available. Mugs are available for $30 while buttons cost $1.

Organizers say funds raised by memorabilia sales go directly to funding the next Strassenfest celebration. Planning for Strassenfest 2021 is already underway and is scheduled to run August 5 through August 8. Information on the Strassenfest can be found on event’s Facebook page and website.

BOOTHS 
Organization Offering How/Where to Send Donations 
Sister Cities of Jasper 
JHS German Exchange 		We are the only booth with souvenirs, shirts, patches, pins, stickers and general information about the Straßenfest. The proceeds from our booth support the JHS German Exchange Program. This exchange has been ongoing for 35 years and occurs every two years between Jasper and Pfaffenweiler, Germany. Our exchange students man the booth and also participate in the Strassenfest Heritage events and the StrassenVORfest. The showcase at Jasper High School also highlights the 35-year tradition of the German Exchange with Pfaffenweiler/Staufen, Germany. Sister Cities of Jasper  
PO Box 95 
Jasper, IN 47547 
OR 
sistercitiesofjasperin@gmail.com 
Dubois County Humane Society  Hand-Twisted Pretzels; Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches https://www.aplos.com/aws/give/TheDuboisCountyHumaneSociety/Donate  
OR  
PO Box 408 
Jasper, IN 47547 
Young Life Grilled Corn; Pizza by the Slice; Cinnamon Rolls Dubois County Young Life 
PO Box 517 
Jasper, IN 47547 
Jasper Band Parents Lemonade Shake-Ups Jasper Band Parents  
PO Box 948  
Jasper IN 47547 
OR 
https://www.facebook.com/donate/552185482137016/?fundraiser_source=external_url 
Jasper Kiwanis Club Putt Putt and Baseball Game PO Box 207 
Jasper, IN 47547 
Patoka Lake Sailing Club Monster Chocolate Chip Cookies “Like and Follow” us on Facebook at Patoka Lake Sailing Club.  
Victory Assembly of God  Krautballs https://victoryjasper.com/give 
Holy Trinity Catholic School Grilled Turkey Tenders; Saints Chips Donate Online: https://www.holytrinitysaints.com/make-a-donation.html  
OR Mail in a donation to:  
Holy Trinity Catholic School 
Attn: Strassenfest Donation 
990 E. Church Ave 
Jasper, IN 47546 
Trinity United Church of Christ Homemade Cobblers and Ice Cream https://www.trinityjasperucc.org/donate/ 
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Fish Sandwiches; Walking Tacos; Rootbeer Floats 556 W. Haysville Rd. 
Jasper, IN 47546 
Jasper Deutscherverein (German Club) Brats, German Meals, Pastries www.jaspergermanclub.org 
OR 
PO Box 15 
Jasper, IN 47547 – 0015 
Jasper K of C Giant Tenderloins; Mozzarella Sticks Attn: Don Dewig/Tenderloin Booth 
1261 W Todd Lane 
Jasper IN 47546  
Dance Central Academy Parent Club Sno Cones and Dippin’ Dots dancecentralpc@gmail.com 
Celestine Park  Philly Cheesesteak, BBQ Ribs; Fajitas; Pulled Pork Celestine Park, Inc. 
P.O. Box 211  
Celestine, IN 47521 
JPG Homeschool Co-Op Paintball Target Game Those interested in supporting, contact Alan Lagree at alan.lagree@gmail.com 
EVENTS 
Organization Event How/Where to send Donations 
Jasper Strassenfest Committee Polka and Chicken Dance;  
Stein Holding Contest;  
Little Miss/Mister, Jr. Miss, Miss Strassenfest Pageants 		PO Box 307 
Jasper, IN 47547-0307 
Jasper Rotary Club German Heritage Events 
– Shuchplattler Dance 
– Das Schokospiel 
– Landler Dance 		PO Box 536 
 
Jasper IN 47547-0536 
 
Dubois Co. Museum Historical Exhibits & German Script Translation Dubois County Museum 
2704 North Newton Street 
Jasper, Indiana 47546 or www.duboiscountymuseum.org 
Lions Club of Jasper Children’s Box Parade Jasper Lions Club 
 
P O Box 51  
 
Jasper IN 47546 
 
La Leche League of Dubois Co Baby Photo Contest c/o Karen Fromme 
2028 North Shiloh Rd. 
Jasper, IN 47546 
Jasper Deutscherverein Log Sawing Competition & Sheephead Tournament www.jaspergermanclub.org 
OR 
PO Box 15  
Jasper IN 47547-0015 
Dubois Co. Motorcycle Club Chili Cook Off Toys For Tikes 
Dubois County Motorcycle Club 
543 W 13th St, Ferdinand, IN 47532 
St. John Bosco Youth Ministry Wettlauf 5K Bosco youth ministry 
PO Box 908 
Jasper IN 47547 
DC Multisports Bike Ride Visit Dubois County 
 
2704 Newton Street, Jasper, IN 47546 
DCMC Motorcycle Show Toys For Tikes 
Dubois County Motorcycle Club 
543 W 13th St, Ferdinand, IN 47532 		 
DCMC Jeep Show Toys For Tikes 
Dubois County Motorcycle Club 
543 W 13th St, Ferdinand, IN 47532 		 
DCMC Car Show Toys For Tikes 
Dubois County Motorcycle Club 
543 W 13th St, Ferdinand, IN 47532 		 
Psi Iota Xi, Zeta Mu chapter Arts Fair; Wine Garden 3275 Dogwood Drive Jasper, IN  
Jasper High School Dance  Co-ed Dodgeball Tourney C/O Jill Wigand 
1626 St. James Avenue 
Jasper, Indiana 
47546 
Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association Das Kinderspiel 711 Main Street 
Jasper, IN 47546 
Actor’s Community Theatre Big Wheel Race P.O. Box 603 
Jasper, IN 47547 
Optimist Club of Jasper Strassenfest Parade Optimist Club of Jasper 
PO Box 435 
Jasper, IN 47547-0435 
Friends of Cabby O’Neil Gym 3 on 3 basketball tournament Chad Mundy 
 
1324 2nd Street 
 
Jasper In. 47546 
List courtesy: Strassenfest

(This story was originally published on June 5, 2020)

