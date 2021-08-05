Jasper Strassenfest returns on Thursday

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – Jasper’s Strassenfest will kick on Thursday night with the children’s box parade and an opening ceremony.

The food and events will return this year, including a parade and stein holding contest. The street festival will also have a Half Pot drawing. The Half Pot is currently sitting at around $61,000. Tickets cost $5 for 1 ticket, $10 for 3 tickets, $20 for 20 tickets or $40 for 50 tickets.

Strassenfest runs through Sunday. Social distancing will be encouraged when possible, and anyone who wants to wear a mask is encouraged to do so.