Jasper turkeys to visit White House for Biden’s presidential turkey pardon

Two turkeys who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. The turkeys names are Corn and Cob. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (WEHT) — Two local turkeys are going on a trip to our nation’s capital! White House Press Secretary Jan Psaki confirmed Friday that the turkey to partake in the historic National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation would in fact be from Jasper, Indiana.

While only one turkey will be formally pardoned, two are sent.

“This is the 74th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation. We’re all very excited to meet the soon-to-be-famous turkey and its alternate,” said Jan Psaki in an official press briefing. “Did you all know there’s always an alternate? Two lives are actually — two turkey lives are actually saved — which were raised in Jasper, Indiana.”

One of the local turkeys will be pardoned at the White House’s Rose Garden on Friday, Nov. 19.