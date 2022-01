JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Jasper Police say they were dispatched Saturday to reports of a woman who allegedly threw a large rock at staff after leaving her group home.

The employees of the group home told police that a woman threw a rock at them, damaging several vehicles.

Law enforcement officials say she was detained at the Dubois County Security Center after resisting arrest, and is currently charged with Criminal Mischief, Resisting Law Enforcement and Attempted Battery.