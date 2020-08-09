Jasper woman reportedly hits victim with whiskey bottle

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT)- The Jasper Police Department says Laura Stallings, 44, was arrested after reportedly hitting a man with a full glass whiskey bottle early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the scene on the 300 block of S. Meridian Road and found a man with a cut on his upper lip. After speaking to the victim, whose name was not publicly released, and a witness, police reportedly determined Stallings caused a verbal disturbance before hitting the victim. The victim was treated for his injuries at a local hospital. Stallings was charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 9, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: