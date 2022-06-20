JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — After six decades of preparing German food for Dubois County, Schnizelbank’s founder Larry Hanselman has passed away. The restaurant shared the news on social media Monday morning.

“It is with profound sorrow we announce the passing of Larry Hanselman,” the restaurant said on Facebook. “Larry was the proud owner of our beloved Schnitzelbank for the last 61 years.”

Restaurant staff says Schnitzelbank will be closed Friday, June 24 so family, friends, and staff can celebrate his life. You can read more about Larry Hanselman’ and his life in his obituary here.