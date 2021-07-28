Jasper’s “Schnucks Fresh” store set to open in August

JASPER, Ind (WEHT)– The new “Schnucks Fresh” store in Jasper will open to customers at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18 with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony to follow at 9 a.m. The store is located at 3605 North Newton Street.

The store will have a heavy focus on fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli and bakery. The Jasper Schnucks location will mark Schnucks’ seventh Indiana store joining six others in the Evansville area and will be open 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. seven days a week.

“We’re always excited to grow and expand our business by bringing Schnucks’ fresh quality

products to new customers in a new market,” said Todd Schnuck, Schnucks Chairman and CEO. “Our mission at Schnucks is to Nourish People’s Lives, and Jasper customers will soon find out that we do this by not only making sure to address the food needs of our customers but also by nurturing the communities that we serve.”

The store is brining in 30 jobs to the Jasper area. You can apply for a job on the Schnucks Careers page.

Manager Ted Walker is leading the team at Schnucks Fresh and is relocating to Jasper from Columbia, Illinois. Walker is a 40-year grocery veteran and has been with Schnucks since 2008.

“Customers new to Schnucks will soon find out that ‘fresh’ is what we do best, and in Jasper, it’s

right there in our name.” Walker said. “We’re anxious to get this store open so that we can bring

our new neighbors fresh options that they will be proud to serve to their families.”

Schnucks Fresh will offer customers a curbside pickup option and delivery through Instacart.