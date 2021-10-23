JD Sheth Foundation looking for honorably discharged veterans for their first Evansville housing project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – JDSF announced they will be constructing three homes to provide the opportunity of homeownership for honorably discharged veterans. A spokesperson says they are having a priority going towards female veterans. They add that the priority to help female veterans is because they are often the most underserved and vulnerable of the veteran population.

They currently are screening candidates for Phase 1 of their Home of the Brave Project. Phase 1 housing is planned as two-bedroom homes for families of four. JDSF says that Household income for applicants must fall between 50% and 80% of AMI. The chart below can be referenced to see if you are applicable.

If interested in seeing if you qualify, they encourage you to check their homeownership guidelines. Please email info@jdsheth.org for more information.