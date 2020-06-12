Jeffreys Cliffs opens for hikers in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – As more parks and campgrounds open across Kentucky, a new nature preserve in Hancock County with some historical significance opens its trails to hikers.

Jeffreys Cliffs in Hancock County officially opened today. But this is more than just about a tourist attraction opening up here, it’s also about a piece of history opening up.

“It’s about 100 acres up on top and surrounded by 70 to 100 foot cliffs all the way around, about 3.5 miles of cliffs,” said Steve Canepari of the Hancock Co. Heritage Commission.

The hikers and walkers at the cliffs on Friday got to see what the views are like above and below.”It was amazing,” said Scarlett Bray, who was with her family.

“It is a lot bigger than I expected, a lot bigger than any of us expected, and we only saw Morgan’s Cave,” adds Elizabeth Lambert of Philpot.

Jeffreys cliffs is named after John Jeffreys, who moved to Kentucky from England in the 1800s and raised his family in this area. It was also used as a hideout during the Civil War.

“This was also a place where Confederate guerilla soldiers would rendezvous and camp out during the latter parts of the Civil War,” said Canepari.

Canepari also says they bought the land several years ago from the family of an Alaska man who retired here, and bought a nearby farm to gain access to the cliffs. The park brings back some of his memories of the place growing up.

“I’ve camped up here. I’ve hiked every one of these cliffs. They go back to when I was 10, 11 years old. This was like a playground for me. I’ve spent as long as a week out here, camped out all the time,” he recalled.

The cliffs trails are open Friday through Sunday, but Canepari says they will consider opening it all days of the week in the future.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)