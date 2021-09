EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The head of the Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau confirmed that he is resigning after two years.

Jim Wood told Eyewitness News on Thursday night that he’ll leave his position when his contract expires in January of next year. Wood came to Evansville in January of 2020 from Atlantic City where he was the CEO of the tourism bureau.

Wood says his final day at Evansville’s CVB will be January 14.