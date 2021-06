EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Peoplelink Staffing Solutions and Global Sustained Quality will be hosting a job fair in Evansville this weekend.

The event will be in the 3200 block of North Green River Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Many job positions will be available in Evansville and Princeton.

The Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will be there to talk about the opportunities they have.

There will be food trucks at the event.