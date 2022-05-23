MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – If you’re looking for an entry-level, remote, or experienced management position, maybe this job fair can help.
According to Hopkins County Job Expo, more than forty employers will be on-site, hiring for over 1,300 jobs. There will be eighteen second-chance employers and many employers will also be offering interviews. The Hopkins County Job Expo’s Supersized Job Fair will be held on June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center. The center is located at 605 East Arch Street in Madisonville.
Hopkins County Job Expo says job seekers can pre-register to get quicker access into the event and get updates on changes and additions of employers. The first ten job seekers to pre-register online will receive a $20 gift card at the job fair, although attendance is required to claim the card. Job seekers can register at the door on day of the event, or they can pre-register online.
The job fair offers the following tips:
- Pre-register for the job fair
- Understand what employers are looking for
- Research prospective employees
- Prepare multiple copies of your resume
- Have your elevator pitch ready
- Prepare appropriate attire
- Create a “professional” email address if you don’t already have one.
- Update your voicemail making sure the message is professional and there is room for messages to come through.
- Adults only, try not to bring kids as you talk to employers.
- Talk to every employer and discover opportunities.
For more information about the event follow the Jobs-Hopkins County Facebook page. Employers can still set up a booth by registering online.