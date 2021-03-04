Job fair to held in Henderson next week

Eighteen employers have registered for the job fair in Henderson on March 10, 2021.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson Economic Development, Henderson Community College, the Kentucky Career Center and GRADD are teaming up to host a job fair at the Preston Arts Center on March 10. 

Eighteen employers are registered at the job fair:

  • A&K Construction
  • Accuride
  • Adecco
  • Audubon Metals, LLC
  • Century Aluminum Sebree
  • Cresline Plastic Pipe
  • Custom Staffing Services
  • Deaconess
  • Gibbs Die Casting
  • Henderson Detention Center
  • Hercules Manufacturing
  • Home Oil & Gas Co.
  • Nylene
  • Pittsburg Tank & Tower
  • Scott Manufacturing
  • SKAPS Industries
  • Tyson Foods
  • West KY Correctional Healthcare

This job fair is by appointment only.  An individual will need to make an appointment with each employer that has a job they’re interested in applying. To set up an appointment, go to hcjobfair.as.me.

(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

