Job fair to held in Henderson next week

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson Economic Development, Henderson Community College, the Kentucky Career Center and GRADD are teaming up to host a job fair at the Preston Arts Center on March 10.
Eighteen employers are registered at the job fair:
- A&K Construction
- Accuride
- Adecco
- Audubon Metals, LLC
- Century Aluminum Sebree
- Cresline Plastic Pipe
- Custom Staffing Services
- Deaconess
- Gibbs Die Casting
- Henderson Detention Center
- Hercules Manufacturing
- Home Oil & Gas Co.
- Nylene
- Pittsburg Tank & Tower
- Scott Manufacturing
- SKAPS Industries
- Tyson Foods
- West KY Correctional Healthcare
This job fair is by appointment only. An individual will need to make an appointment with each employer that has a job they’re interested in applying. To set up an appointment, go to hcjobfair.as.me.
(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021)