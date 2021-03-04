Job fair to held in Henderson next week

Eighteen employers have registered for the job fair in Henderson on March 10, 2021.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson Economic Development, Henderson Community College, the Kentucky Career Center and GRADD are teaming up to host a job fair at the Preston Arts Center on March 10.

Eighteen employers are registered at the job fair:

A&K Construction

Accuride

Adecco

Audubon Metals, LLC

Century Aluminum Sebree

Cresline Plastic Pipe Custom Staffing Services

Deaconess

Gibbs Die Casting

Henderson Detention Center

Hercules Manufacturing

Home Oil & Gas Co. Nylene

Pittsburg Tank & Tower

Scott Manufacturing

SKAPS Industries

Tyson Foods

West KY Correctional Healthcare

This job fair is by appointment only. An individual will need to make an appointment with each employer that has a job they’re interested in applying. To set up an appointment, go to hcjobfair.as.me.

