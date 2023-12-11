HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Every department director position for the city of Evansville is currently listed on Indeed.com.

21 top city positions are listed on the job website, ranging from police and fire chiefs to deputy mayor and engineer. The positions are also listed on Terry’s transition website, but not on the city’s employment opportunities page.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Mayor Elect Stephanie Terry’s transition team who say the department heads reapplying is standard operating procedure. You can read a full statement from Mayor Elect Terry’s media team in the block below: