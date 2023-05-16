HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The rock band Foreigner will be performing on Wednesday night at the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville. It may not feel like the first time the band has come to Evansville though, as the group has performed in the city in 1981, 1985 and 2019.

Joe Bird spoke with Jeff Pilson, the bass player of the iconic group, on Eyewitness News Daybreak ahead of this week’s show. You can view their full interview in the video player above.

Tickets are available for the show on Wednesday and can be purchased online here or at the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.