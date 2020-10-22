Joe’s Boo Cruise

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) Scary, but not too gruesome, is the goal Posey County’s Darryl Woolsey has each year when he puts his Halloween display together. He’s been doing displays for the past five years with the help of his fiancé. He says they try to improve on it every year.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 22, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories