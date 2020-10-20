Joe’s Boo Cruise

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) A spooky holiday is just around the corner, and several across the tri-state are decorating with some ghostly displays.

Just as Joe Bird does with his Jingle Bell Light show for Christmas, he’s searching for great displays, but Halloween themed this time.

Joe visited the Chaney family home with a plastic ghost hanging from a tree, plenty of tombstones filled with funny names, and even some skeletons hanging out in the windows.

Owner Lewis Chaney says Halloween is one of his favorite holidays, and his house has even been nicknamed “The Scary House.”

(This story was originally published on October 20, 2020)

