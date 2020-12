NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) Christmas is ten days away and many homes are decked out to ring in the big holiday. One of those homes is in Newburgh on Oakmont Court. Each year Bobby Wilcox adds more and more lights and finds a way to make it fun to watch by synchronizing the light to music.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 15, 2020)