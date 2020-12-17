Joe’s Jingle Bell Light Show Pt. 2

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) What started off of as a joke in Newburgh just a few years ago has turned into one massive inflatable display at the intersection of Telephone and Bell Road.

Last year there was roughly about 100 inflatables between the Claridge and Crowe properties, but that has now expanded to nearly 180 inflatables. It is such a large display that it is starting to flow over into the neighbors yards.

How did this all happen? A few years ago Jonathan Crowe snuck into his neighbors house, who wasn’t too fond of inflatables and put one inside his living room. Instead of getting upset, Roger Claridge said, ‘game on my friend.’

If you want to check out this display, check out Claridge and Crowe Christmas Show Facebook page first to make sure the inflatables will actually be up.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)

