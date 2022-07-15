EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ten students will be recognized by Hutson, Inc. on July 16 at 10 a.m. at the Sweetwater Event Center. These students are beginning the John Deere TECH program or Apprenticeship program this fall.

Students that will be recognized are Hunter Hopper, Richard Henderson, Wyatt Richardson, Kaleb Ginter, Carter Spivey, Allan Stokes, Jack Bindley, Nathan Cromer, Quade Yager and Brady Kent. The ceremony will include gifts, awards and lunch.

All students are employed and sponsored by Hutson, Inc. at one of their John Deere dealership stores. Upon graduation, Hutson will offer 100% tuition reimbursement and a guaranteed position with the company.

The John Deere TECH program involves extensive John Deere training in Service, Parts, Sales and Technology. It is a two-year Associates of Applied Science degree that provides graduates with a long list of John Deer core certifications and a Journeyworkers certificate from the Department of Labor.

The program was established in 1989 and now sponsors programs at 24 colleges throughout the U.S. and Canada. Hutson currently sponsors 15 students that attend the program at Vincennes University, Lake Land College, Northwest Mississippi Community College and Owens Community College.

Hutson, Inc has also partnered with many schools in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) to offer an apprenticeship program.