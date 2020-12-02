John F. Kennedy Community Center to reopen in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The City of Henderson’s Parks & Recreation Dept. will reopen the John F. Kennedy Community Center on Thursday, following a deep cleaning and sanitizing of the facility.

The center had been closed because of a COVID-19 exposure. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the same restrictions that have been in place during the pandemic:

Only weight room will be open.

Pre-registration is required for the available hour-long sessions.

Nine spaces are available for each session.

Masks are required at all times.

Temperature screenings will be done before entering.

(This story was originally published on December 2, 2020)

