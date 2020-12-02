HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The City of Henderson’s Parks & Recreation Dept. will reopen the John F. Kennedy Community Center on Thursday, following a deep cleaning and sanitizing of the facility.
The center had been closed because of a COVID-19 exposure. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the same restrictions that have been in place during the pandemic:
- Only weight room will be open.
- Pre-registration is required for the available hour-long sessions.
- Nine spaces are available for each session.
- Masks are required at all times.
- Temperature screenings will be done before entering.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on December 2, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Road work could impact traffic on Henderson 41 strip
- Sen. Braun believes second COVID-19 relief bill is likely
- John F. Kennedy Community Center to reopen in Henderson
- White House says FDA commissioner meeting with White House chief of staff is routine
- UE approves changes to give faculty an enhanced role in the Board of Trustees