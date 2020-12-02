John F. Kennedy Community Center to reopen in Henderson

Image courtesy cityofhendersonky.org.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The City of Henderson’s Parks & Recreation Dept. will reopen the John F. Kennedy Community Center on Thursday, following a deep cleaning and sanitizing of the facility.

The center had been closed because of a COVID-19 exposure. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the same restrictions that have been in place during the pandemic:

  • Only weight room will be open.
  • Pre-registration is required for the available hour-long sessions.
  • Nine spaces are available for each session.
  • Masks are required at all times.
  • Temperature screenings will be done before entering.

(This story was originally published on December 2, 2020)

