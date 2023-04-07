HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The works of one of the most celebrated wildlife artists and naturalists with ties to the Tri-State area will be going to auction this month.

Rare first edition books and original prints by John James Audubon will be available though a virtual auction on April 15.

Also included are hundreds of beautifully carved bird and fish decoy collector items. All proceeds will benefit Sycamore Land Trust, an Indiana non-profit conservation organization.

Ann Connors, Development Director with Sycamore Land Trust, sat down with Eyewitness News to discuss the auction. Click here to learn more and place your bid on these pieces of history.