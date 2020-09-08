Jonathan Weinzapfel campaigns in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Democratic nominee for Indiana attorney general Jonathan Weinzapfel made a stop in his hometown Tuesday as he spoke to the Evansville Rotary Club.

The former Ivy Tech Chancellor spoke about the need for leadership during the pandemic, adding his campaign focuses on keeping people and communities safe, decreasing the need for more jail space, and recognizing the humanity in everyone.

I think there’s great opportunity for criminal justice reform, but it’s going to take the experience of someone working in a bipartisan fashion, listening to people, and getting stuff done to be able to do that. And I think that’s what I can offer the people of Indiana. Jonathan Weinzapfel

Weinzapfel also wants to look at decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana and expanding access to medical marijuana. Weinzapfel will not face incumbent Republican Curtis Hill after the GOP instead nominated former Secretary of State Todd Rokita.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 8, 2020)