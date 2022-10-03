EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – ITV has announced that Jordan’s Way Live National Tour will be at the ITV Rescue Center on October 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jordan’s Way travels around the country to call attention to the plight of animal rescues and shelters with live events streamed through social media. ITV says it is happy to be chosen as one of the Indiana stops on the national tour. Event organizers say they are so excited to announce that Jordan’s Way will be here for a three hour live fundraiser.

According to the Jordan’s Way website, the organization is on a mission to visit shelters in all 48 of the continental United States helping them to raise money through Facebook Live feeds. During these feeds, viewers can watch shelter employees, volunteers, and sometimes even animal control officers and local law enforcement participate in activities like pies to the face, dunk tanks, and ice bucket challenges and donate right from the app or directly to the shelter.