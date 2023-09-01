HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership and the Downtown Evansville Improvement District announced the appointment of Josh Armstrong as the senior vice president of economic development for E-REP. Armstrong is the current EID president, and he will begin his role on October 2.

According to a press release, Armstrong has guided EID’s growth since its formation in 2018 in providing self-funded benefits to over 450 properties in downtown Evansville.

“Working with community partners, including the City of Evansville and E-REP, Downtown Evansville has seen tremendous growth during my nine-year tenure,” Armstrong said. “Hundreds of new homes and hotel rooms, and dozens of new businesses have opened and thrived in Downtown. Thirty-eight new businesses opened in the past year alone.”

Armstrong says he is looking forward to serving the broader region, with a focus on creating a place where businesses thrive and all people are able to work towards their goals while serving their community and each other.