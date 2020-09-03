Josh Turner concert at Aiken Theatre has been rescheduled

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Josh Turner concert originally scheduled for September 10 at Old National Events Plaza’s Aiken Theatre has been rescheduled to June 18, 2021. Tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date. Ticket holders may contact the original point of purchase for additional information.

Old National Events Plaza officials say they are following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), in conjunction with local public health officials.

