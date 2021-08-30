Josh Turner’s concert at the Old National Events Plaza rescheduled for 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Josh Turner is a country and gospel artist who will be performing at the Aiken Theatre in February of 2022.

The Josh Turner Concert will be held Friday, February 25, 2022. All tickets purchased for the 2020 tour will be able to be used at the 2022 performance.

The MCA Nashville recording artist is one of the youngest artists to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Some of his hit songs include “Hometown Girl,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Your Man,” “Time Is Love,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance” and “Long Black Train.”