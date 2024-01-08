HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Journalists at the Evansville Courier & Press have announced the formation of a union, citing slashed resources and jobs.

According to an email from the Evansville News Guild, the Courier & Press newsroom has been reduced to a fraction of its former size, and journalists “work the hours of three people to cover beats that once had dedicated reporters.” The News Guild also says they have been told there are no new hires coming, and there will be no pay raises.

“We love our jobs and want to continue serving the community,” said reporter Jon Webb. “We believe unionizing is the best way to ensure that happens.”

Evansville News Guild will become a bargaining unit of The NewsGuild-Communications Workers of America Local 34070, which also represents workers of the Indianapolis NewsGuild and Courier Journal Guild.