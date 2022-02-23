EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) -The USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal that broke in 2016 sent shockwaves across the nation thanks to two investigative journalists in Indiana. Those two reporters, Tim Evans and Marisa Kwiatkowski, shared their experience with students and the general public at the University of Southern Indiana.

Both individuals were reporters at the Indystar at the time of the scandal. Kwiatkowski had worked on a more localized sex abuse story in Indiana when she began receiving tips to investigate the USA Gymnastics allegations and, specifically, team doctor Larry Nassar.

“We started with one email about him, then we got two more phone calls from other people about him. And, like we said, by the end of it we had over 500 people come forward with allegations about him. And I don’t think we ever could have ever anticipated that.”

Evans adds, “It was also a testament to local news. Marisa was pulling a string on a local story, suddenly there was a bigger fish there, then a bigger fish there, then there’s Larry Nassar. It shows you don’t have to be in New York or at the Washington Post to do great work if you follow a local story and follow it where it leads you.”

Evans and Kwiatkowski say through the course of the investigation that stretched from 2016 to 2018, they experienced 70 hour work weeks, a threatened lawsuit by USA Gymnastics, and more importantly, the process of building trust over time with the victims who came forward to share their stories.