EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Returning for its second year, the University of Evansville (UE) will be leading students on an eight-day civil rights bus tour that will explore historical sites and landmarks in cities of the South.

Officials with the university say students on the trip will learn valuable lessons at each stop for an impactful experience of personal reflection and application within their own communities. “Journey to Justice” is open to high school juniors and seniors and current students of UE.

From July 16-23, travelers will visit museums, churches, and other culturally rich destinations across the cities of Birmingham, Montgomery, and Selma, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee; and Louisville, Kentucky. Sites will include the Rosa Parks Museum, Edmund Pettus Bridge, National Civil Rights Institute, Beale Street, and the Muhammad Ali Center. Before departing UE for the trip, students will also visit the Evansville African American Museum.

The university says students can earn three college credits applied towards general education requirements or the ethics and social change major. Some assignments, such as journal entries and film viewings, will be completed on the trip, while others will be completed after returning home.

Registration is open through June 10 and scholarships are available for students in need. The cost of the trip is $1575 for high school students and includes tuition and travel. For questions about scholarships, you’re asked to email vs9@evansville.edu.

For more information or to register for the trip, visit evansville.edu/journeytojustice.