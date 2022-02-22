JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Around 10:09 a.m. on February 22, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of US HWY 231 and W 12th Avenue.

JPD says the vehicles involved were a van and a car, and the car was traveling south on US HWY 231 near the intersection with W 12th Avenue. JPD says the driver of the car said she saw that the van was stopped in the roadway in front of her and she could not stop in time. JPD says the car hit the van in the rear bumper with the front bumper.

JPD says it got help from Ruxer’s towing service, and the driver of the car was cited for following too closely.