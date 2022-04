JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD), is asking for the public’s help in attempting to identify a truck in the photo above.

It was involved in a leaving the scene accident at Showplace Cinemas on April 15, about 3:00 p.m.

If anyone has any information about the vehicle or the driver, they are asked to contact JPD at 812-482-2255, or the tip line at 812-481- cops.