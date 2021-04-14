JROTC retires the first flags of 2021 in Hopkins County

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) JROTC cadets in Hopkins County held the first flag retiring ceremony of the year Wednesday.

Members of Hopkins County Central Air Force JROTC performed the ceremony at the American Legion post in Madisonville. Officials say anytime a flag has been flown for a longer time and starts fading, the cadets step in to honor and properly retire it.

One of the methods to retire the flag is by burning it. The flags from Wednesday’s event were provided by American Legion members and those in the community.

“ROTC is all about supporting the community, community service,” said Beverly Mock, Hopkins County Central High School Air Force JROTC, “And this year we have been very limited on that and in order to keep our cadets energized and excited about being a part of Junior RTOC this is what they love. This is what they like to do and as Freshman, they don’t even know what they are missing.”

If you’d like to donate an old flag, the American Legion has a drop off box in Madisonville, or you can take them to your local JROTC unit.

(This story was originally published on April 13, 2021)