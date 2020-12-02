J’s Liquors bought by Liquor Barn

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – An Owensboro business that’s been open for more than 65 years is being bought by a national company. Liquor Barn, based in Louisville, has announced the acquisition of J’s Liquors.

The deal includes both locations on New Hartford Road and West Parrish avenue. The first J’s opened in Owensboro in 1955. Liquor Barn said it will be buying the business from the Oldham family that’s been operating the store for the past several years.

