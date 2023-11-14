HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A notice to Evansville residents: “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin'” to the Ford Center next year.

Legendary metal band Judas Priest will take the stage on May 17, 2024 as part of their Invincible Shield Tour. The band will also be joined by special guest Sabaton to open the show.

Judas Priest was originally formed in the birthplace of heavy metal music, Birmingham, England, in 1969. The band became famous for their anthems “Breaking the Law”, “Living After Midnight,” and “Hell Bent for Leather”. In 2022, members of the band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets go on sale on November 17 at 10 a.m. and will be available through TicketMaster. Tickets start at $35.