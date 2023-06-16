HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A motion to reconsider the sentencing of a Wayne County man convicted of murdering Megan Nichols in 2014 has been denied.

Brodey Murbarger and his attorney appeared in court on Friday to argue that a number of factors were not taken into consideration as part of his sentencing. One of these factors that they argued was the age of Murbarger at the time of the crime. However, the judge denied the motion to reconsider, as Murbarger was not a juvenile at the time of the crime.

Following the judge’s decision, Murbarger’s attorney said they would ask for the appointment of an appellate defender.

Murbarger was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2014 murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols. Prosecutors say Murbarger strangled and suffocated Nichols in 2014 and then buried her in a shallow grave.