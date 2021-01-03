Judge-Executive says illegal dumping is becoming a problem in McLean County

MCLEAN CO, Ky (WEHT) Illegal dumping of trash has become a rising issue in McLean County, according to the Judge-Executive’s Office.

Judge-Executive Curtis Dame says he will focus efforts on awareness and enforcement of local ordinances. He says he will not tolerate pollution of local waterways or dumping on county properties.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 3, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: