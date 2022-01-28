Judge: Hopkins County about half cleared of debris

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) – As families move into new trailers, the removal of tornado debris continues.

Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield says about half of the debris caused by the tornado has been removed. The tornado created a half million cubic yards of debris across the county. Judge Whitfield says the county wanted to start the removal as quickly as possible after the tornado hit. “We just knew how important it is for the residents to see the area getting cleaned up, to know that it’s going to get done and it’s going to get rebuilt. For mentally and emotionally, I think it’s very important for the people that were affected so drastically.”

State officials say the tornado left behind 4-point-7 million cubic yards of debris statewide.