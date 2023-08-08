HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A judge has rejected the plea agreement for an Evansville man accused of hitting a woman with a gun.

Cody Methanial Sargent originally reached a plea agreement in July, but court records indicate the judge has rejected the plea and has set a trial date to begin in October. Sargent is charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, unlawful possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine.

Police say they were dispatched to a home along Kentucky Avenue in January due to reports of domestic violence. At the scene, officers say the victim told them Sargent had struck her in the face with a pistol during an argument. Sargent was arrested and charged on January 16.