EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) A US District Court judge has ruled in favor of a billboard company that challenged the City of Evansville. GEFT Outdoors had intended to build a digital board in the city but had been denied by the Board of Zoning Appeals.

The city claimed that the billboard didn’t meet its sign standards. However, the company claims that the city violated the company’s First Amendment rights.

Now that the judge has ruled in GEFT’s favor, both parties will meet to discuss a resolution.