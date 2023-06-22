HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A district court judge has ruled that former University of Evansville basketball coach Walter McCarty is not entitled to bonuses beyond those already paid.

McCarty was signed on in 2018 for a five-year contract as the men’s basketball coach at the university. According to federal court documents, McCarty negotiated bonus provisions in his contract saying he would get 25% of any fundraising profit derived from his fundraising plan as an “exceptional fundraising bonus”, and he would get 25% of all ticket sales above a goal of $655,187 each year as a “ticket sales bonus.”

McCarty only served two years of his five-year contract before he was terminated for cause. However, McCarty sued the university claiming he was entitled to both bonuses in both years.

Court documents say McCarty was required by contract to submit a fundraising plan to earn a fundraising bonus, but he was unable to produce a document other than a wishlist of program improvements. The court also found that ticket sales only exceeded $655,187 during one of McCarty’s two years, and that bonus was paid. However, McCarty reportedly mailed the bonus check back uncashed.

What does it matter? He could have burned it and might as well have – the contract was satisfied when the University tendered payment in full. Order on Motion for Summary Judgment

As a result of these findings, the court concluded that McCarty was not entitled to bonuses beyond those already paid and granted the university’s motion for summary judgment.

“The contract between Mr. McCarty and the University of Evansville was clear that he was not entitled to any additional financial compensation,” said University of Evansville’s Chief Communication Officer Noah Alatza. “We are very pleased that the district court agreed with us and fully dismissed Mr. McCarty’s claims against the University.”

An attorney representing McCarty provided Eyewitness News with the following statement:

The University of Evansville benefited from Walter’s success as a basketball coach, a lot of the benefits, like improved facilities, were paid for by Walter’s fundraising. I am disappointed the Court did not recognize that and we plan to appeal. Jonathan Little

You can read the full order on motion for summary judgment in the window below: