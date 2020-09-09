Judge won’t reconsider bond for man accused of shooting infant daughter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Vanderburgh County Judge says he will not reconsider bond for the man accused of shooting and killing a nine-month-old girl.

Anthony Meriweather, 20 of Henderson, Ky., was released from jail after a judge his bond at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash, which Meriweather posted.

Meriweather is facing charges of neglect stemming from an incident at an apartment complex on Evansville’s north side last month.

Police say Meriweather was at the apartments when his gun went off — hitting and killing his infant daughter, Iowa.

Prosecutors filed a motion asking the judge to reconsider the bond amount, but Vanderburgh Circuit Court Magistrate Gary Schutte says the prosecutors had ample time to present evidence in the case and that the bond was appropriate for the circumstances.

His next regularly scheduled court appearance is 9 a.m. Oct. 14.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 9, 2020)