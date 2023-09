HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Court has agreed to withhold judgment of an Evansville mother if she completes a diversion program.

Rachel Cleek agreed to plead guilty to Neglect of a Dependent. She was arrested in August after EPD officers found her 8-year-old child left alone in their home on East Eichel Avenue. After entering the home, officers say they found the home had no running water or electricity.