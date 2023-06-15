HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- As the Juneteenth holiday approaches, celebrations are underway all over the Tri-State area. There are several Juneteenth Celebrations happening this weekend beginning as early as June 15.

The Evansville African American Museum is hosting several events over the weekend. The EAAM events include a showcase of local artists and performers on June 15, a ‘For the People’ Community Block party on June 16 & 17, as well as hosting the 3rd Annual Otter’s Negro League Tribute Baseball game on June 17 with free tickets available at the Museum. More information is available on the EAAM facebook page.

Gibson County will have a Juneteenth celebration at the Lyles Station Historic School & Museum on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration will include guest speaker, Pastor Willliam Smith, music, praise and dance, and dinners sold by Tim’s Awesome BBQ. The Juneteenth Celebration is free of charge and will be held on the grounds of the Lyles Station Historic School & Museum located 4 miles west of Princeston, IN at the intersection of County Roads 100 N. and 500 W. More information is available on the Lyles Station facebook page.

Hopkins County Juneteenth Festival will be held on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Dr. Festus Claybon Park in Madisonville, KY. The Juneteenth celebration will include games, food trucks, vendors, speakers, hot air balloon rides, live music, fireworks and more! More information is available on the Visit Madisonville website.

Henderson is hosting its second annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 19 at 4 p.m. in Central Park. The free event is packed with food, music, family activities, vendors and artists. Celebration guests are invited to explore the stories of Black residents who have helped shape the history of Henderson and celebrate those who are actively leading the charge in the community today. More information is available on the Henderson Ky. Juneteenth Celebration facebook page.