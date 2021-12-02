Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana honor 2021 Class of Laureates

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana honored their 2021 Class of Laureates on Thursday morning.

The four inductees are Harold Calloway, State Farm Insurance, retired; Susan Hardwick, EVP and CFO American Water; Willard Carpenter, Willard Library/Carpenter Brothers (1803-1883); and Walter Koch, Chairman of the Board, International Steel (1904-1970). They are recognized for providing students with the drive and resources to build their futures.

Junior Achievements nonprofit mission includes teaching financial literacy, career readiness and business ownership.

