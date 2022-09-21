INDIANA (WEHT) – Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana (JASWIN) has announced it has received a $10,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation, which will support Junior Achievement programs in Dubois, Gibson, Pike, Posey and Warrick counties, among others.

The Duke Energy Foundation’s investment supports JA Pathways programs for more than 7,500 students in the area that Duke serves. JA Pathways consists of learning experiences from Kindergarten through 12th grade, each inspiring, preparing, and enabling students to acquire and demonstrate the competencies needed to be financially capable, work and career ready, and/or entrepreneurially minded.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of Duke Energy Foundation. Their generous investment in our students and schools allows Junior Achievement in partnership with business and community volunteer mentors to empower a new generation of leaders with the skillset and mindset they need to prepare for their futures, live choice-filled lives, build thriving communities, and make the world a better place,” said Marcia Forston, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana.