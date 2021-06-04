Junior Achievement seeks nominations for Business Hall of Fame

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) — Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana is seeking Laureate nominations for the 16th Annual Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame. The Business Hall of Fame honors outstanding business leaders and present business role models in Southwestern Indiana.

Nominees should be individuals who have made outstanding contributions to free enterprise and society and have set new standards for future business leaders, while serving as inspiring role models for the community. Laureate nominees can be active, retired, or historical.

Anyone who wants to nominate a Laureate should fill out a Laureate Nomination Form, which can be found at JASWIN.org. Nominations will be accepted through June 30.

An induction ceremony will be held in December at Old National Events Plaza. The event is sponsored by Old National Bank.