EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Junior Achievement of Southern Indiana and the University of Southern Indiana (USI) will be announcing the 2023 inductees into the Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame on January 26.

The Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame was created back in 2006 as a way to honor outstanding business leaders and role models to the youth of today. The hall provides the community an opportunity to recognize the region’s most respected leaders for their contributions to the community.

The announcement will be made at 10:30 Thursday morning, and will be held in the Wright Administration Building on the USI campus.