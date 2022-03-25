EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – In June, some dinosaurs are coming to the Tri-State!

Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to re-launch indoors since March 2020, says a news release from Old National Events Plaza. The venue says that some of the features of this event include life-like dinosaurs, rideable dinosaurs, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a fossil dig, and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull. There is also a “Triceratots” soft play area, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more, says the venue.

The news release says that a new feature for 2022 is picking up a map at the entry to embark on “The Quest,” an interactive scavenger-hunt style adventure with 10 clues leading people to meet dinosaurs and prehistoric sea creatures, capture a Dino Snap, search for fossils, watch a live Raptor Training Experience and more, to earn a prize at the end, which is included with general admission.

The event will last from June 3 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., June 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and June 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. says the news release.

People can get tickets at this website, and the cost for tickets is children and adults is $22 while the cost for seniors is $19. Tickets for individual activities available on-site start at $6, with free entry for children under 2. Kids Unlimited Rides, which includes entry fees, is $36 for all-you-can-ride access to dinosaur rides, inflatables, and the fossil dig. General admission includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, dinosaur and marine exhibits.